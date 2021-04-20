The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Rivers received a buyout after getting dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the trade deadline. He was initially linked to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they signed Jeff Teague to be their new backup point guard, which led Rivers to consider other options. Denver should offer him an easier path to playing time.

The Nuggets lost star point guard Jamal Murray to a torn ACL in a loss to the Golden State Warriors last week. With him out of the lineup, Denver is currently relying on Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris to hold the fort for the rest of the season, but neither has much postseason experience. Rivers has played in 45 playoff games with the Clippers and Rockets, so he can provide a steady veteran hand when necessary for the Nuggets.

Rivers spent the beginning of the season with the New York Knicks, but fell out of the rotation after they acquired Derrick Rose to be their new backup point guard. While Rivers signed a three-year deal with New York last offseason, the final two seasons were non-guaranteed. That made it easy for them to ship him out at the deadline. Now, Rivers will join a contender in the hopes that he can reassert his value ahead of free agency this offseason.

Denver's championship hopes likely disappeared the moment Murray went down, although Aaron Gordon feels otherwise.

"This year, we have high, high aspirations -- championship aspirations," Gordon said via The Athletic. "We still feel like we have enough, especially with 'Joker' man [Nikola Jokic]. When you've got that guy on the floor, you have a chance to win every single night. So everybody's got to step up, everybody has to play their best. But if we're doing that, then I feel like we have a good chance to go as far as we want to."

Rivers can't replace Murray's scoring, but he can give the Nuggets reliable backup minutes. At this point in the season, it's hard to do much better on the free-agent market.