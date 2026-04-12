The final day of the NBA regular season will see the Denver Nuggets facing the San Antonio Spurs. Denver (53-28) is the current No. 3 seed in the West and will clinch that seed with a win. However, the Nuggets can fall to the fourth seed with a loss to San Antonio, plus a Lakers victory over the Jazz. San Antonio (62-19) is locked into the No. 2 seed. The Nuggets are riding an 11-game win streak, while San Antonio has won three in a row. Jamal Murray (shoulder) is one of four Denver starters listed as out, while Nikola Jokic (wrist) and Victor Wembanyama (ribcage) are both listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Denver has won two of three matchups this season. The latest Spurs vs. Nuggets odds have San Antonio as 11.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Spurs picks, check out the Spurs vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Spurs vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Nuggets spread: San Antonio -11.5 at DraftKings Spurs vs. Nuggets over/under: 232.5 points Spurs vs. Nuggets money line: Spurs -526, Nuggets +393 Spurs vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Nuggets streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nuggets vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Spurs vs. Nuggets, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (232.5). No team has hit the Over more than Denver this season, to the tune of it having a 51-30 record. That includes Denver's last game going over by 11.5 points, despite the Nuggets sitting their entire starting lineup. So, even with a skeleton Denver crew for Sunday's contest, one can still expect lots of points on the scoreboard.

All three matchups this season between the teams have gone over, with each of the three seeing both teams score at least 131 points. The Spurs went over in their last contest on Friday versus Dallas as the Over is now 11-8 for San Antonio over its last 19 games. The model acknowledges the trends and projects 237 combined points. See the Nuggets vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Spurs vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Nuggets line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.