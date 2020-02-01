Nuggets take advantage of Bucks' defensive scheme, use historic shooting night to get 'best win of the season'

MILWAUKEE -- Late on Thursday night, the Denver Nuggets completed an 11-point comeback to win a wild game against the Utah Jazz, despite missing three starters and another key bench player. Immediately after, they jumped on a plane and flew to Milwaukee, where they didn't get in until 4:30 in the morning. A little more than 12 hours later, they were expected to play the best team in the league.

Every single thing you could think of was stacked against them, and all signs pointed to a loss -- especially after the Bucks jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first few minutes. Instead, the Nuggets regrouped, leaned on their mantra of "no excuses," and turned in a historic shooting performance to hand the Bucks just their third home loss of the season, 127-115.

All nine Nuggets who got into the game scored in double figures, which was the first time that has happened in the NBA since the Suns did it in 1994. Furthermore, they went 22-of-46 from 3, which was a season-high for them, and only the third time in franchise history they've made that many triples in a game. (Coincidentally, one of the two other times also came in Milwaukee in 2018.)

"It's the best win of the season," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "I'm so proud of our guys. This was a game where I was actually gonna try to sit a couple guys because I've been asking so much of Nikola [Jokic], asking so much of Will [Barton]. Nobody wanted to sit, they were like 'no coach, I'm playing.' Our guys have a tremendous belief."

Barton's 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Jokic's 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists were the standout performances, but you could go down the line when all nine guys score in double figures. And so it's best, in this case, to focus on the 3-point shooting, not only because it was a historic night, but ties the Bucks into the story as well.

Milwaukee boasts the best defense in the league, largely because they are almost impossible to score against in the paint. With Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo patrolling the rim, and the rest of the team funneling opposing ballhandlers their way, teams are only making 54.6 percent of their attempts in the restricted area against the Bucks this season. That's by far the best mark in the league, and it's really not even close, with the Trail Blazers checking in at No. 2 by allowing 58.3 percent.

But NBA offenses are so good that you have to give up something, and in going all out to protect the rim, the Bucks allow the most 3s in the league at 39 per game. They're also down the charts in 3-point percentage allowed, with teams shooting 36.4 percent against them. Their bet, essentially, is that by forcing teams into lower percentage mid-range jumpers and 3s, they're going to have great success over the long run.

It's hard to argue with the strategy, as they're boasting the best defense in the league for the second straight season. However, it does leave them susceptible to hot shooting nights, which is exactly what happened in this game. The Nuggets hit eight 3s in the first quarter, gained some confidence and just never stopped knocking them down.

"It felt good, man," Monte Morris said. "For guys to step up and make shots like that I was so happy. We were all on the court and getting warnings for technicals, so that's how excited we were."

Here's a quick look at how they were able to make their historic night happen.

It starts, of course, with the drive-and-kick game. Getting into the paint, drawing the defense and kicking out to open shooters is one of the simplest plays in basketball, and it's a shot the Bucks will allow. In this game, the Nuggets made them pay.

"Obviously we knew going in that they're last in the NBA in 3s allowed and 3s made, but you have to generate the right 3s off of ball movement," Malone said. "Any time the ball goes into the paint they collapse, that's why they're the best paint defense in the NBA, but once you do your job and you draw two to the ball, somebody's open. I thought we had some really good examples of that, and it was great to see guys step up and shoot with confidence."

They did indeed have some good examples. First, PJ Dozier gets an angle on Eric Bledsoe, drives into the paint and three different Bucks collapse on him. That leaves Jerami Grant wide open, and he knocks down the shot.

A few possessions later they do an even better job of getting the ball side-to-side, then into the paint and out for an open 3. Barton rejects the screen from Jokic, shakes Middleton and gets into the paint, where again three Bucks collapse. He kicks it out to Jokic, who swings it to Monte Morris and boom, another 3.

Now we move to the second half, where Barton and Grant run a pick-and-pop to perfection. Barton gets downhill, Lopez sinks in to protect the rim, and Grant is left all alone to bury another outside shot.

There were plenty of other examples, but you get the point.

It wasn't just the drive-and-kick game that killed the Bucks in this game, though. The Nuggets put on a true shooting clinic, and were knocking down tough looks all over the place -- Barton in particular.

"Will is a hooper," Malone said, which is probably the best way to describe the lanky swingman. He was dancing around with the dribble and hitting tough shots allover the place. There's not much you can do when a guy is feeling it and hitting shots like these:

Asked about when he realized it was going to be one of those special nights, Barton just laughed.

"S---, I feel like that every game," he said. "You can't ask me."

We could ask the Bucks, though, and while they weren't pleased with their 3-point defense, they were happy to lean on their time-tested strategy.

"I don't think it's that we're not defending the 3-point line," Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "We won 41 games doing a good job defending the 3-point line, but there's going to be teams that come and make 22 3s and shoot 50 percent from 3... They were knocking them down."