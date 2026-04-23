Game 3 of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs is set for Thursday after the Nuggets dropped one on their home court and the Timberwolves evened the series 1-1. The Nuggets, however, remain the series favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook at -210. Minnesota hopes to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with the next two games on home court. Aaron Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for the Nuggets, while Anthony Edwards (knee) is questionable for the Timberwolves.

Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds have Denver as a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 232.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, check out the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -1.5 at FanDuel Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 232.5 points Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Nuggets -117, Timberwolves -102 Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Timberwolves streaming: Prime Video

Top Nuggets vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (232.5). The total has gone Under in seven of the Timberwolves' last 10 games at home. In the first game of the series, these two teams played to the Under. The Timberwolves have played 66% of their home games to the Under this season.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Nuggets to have five players scoring 11.6 or more points, led by Nikola Jokic with 27.2 points if he's able to go. Anthony Edwards is projected to lead the Timberwolves with 29.1 points scored, as seven Minnesota players will score 11 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 225 total points as the Under hits 63.3% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

After simulating each possession of Wolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Wolves, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.