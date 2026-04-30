The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves look to finish off the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Thursday. Minnesota took a commanding 3-1 series lead, but Denver won Game 5 125-113, pulling the series to 3-2. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets in scoring with 30 points, going 16-for-16 from the free-throw line. Anthony Edwards (knee) is out for the Timberwolves.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minnesota is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, Before making any Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Wolves:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -5.5 at FanDuel Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 225.5 points Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Nuggets -224, Timberwolves +188 Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Nuggets vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (225.5). The total has gone un two of the last three and three of the last five games between the Nuggets and Wolves. The total has gone Under in four of the Timberwolves' last six games against the Nuggets. The total has gone Under in nine of the Timberwolves' last 12 games at home.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Timberwolves to have five players scoring 11.7 or more points, led by Julius Randle with 22.7 points. Nikola Jokic is projected to lead the Nuggets with 26.4 points scored, as four Denver players will score 11 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 214 total points as the Under hits 69.7% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

After simulating each possession of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.