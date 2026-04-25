The sixth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven 2026 NBA playoffs series when they meet the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff matchup on Saturday. Minnesota beat Denver on Thursday, 113-96. Ayo Dosunmu led the way with 24 points for the Timberwolves, while Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27. Anthony Edwards left Game 3 in the fourth quarter for undisclosed reasons, but is not on the injury report for Game 4. Aaron Gordon (calf) is questionable for the Nuggets, while Peyton Watson (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minnesota is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, check out the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Nuggets -1.5 at FanDuel Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229.5 points Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Nuggets -120, Timberwolves +100 Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine Nuggets vs. Timberwolves streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Nuggets vs. Timberwolves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (229.5). The last game these teams played went Under the total, and two of the last three played Under the total. The total has gone Under in four of the Timberwolves' last six games against the Nuggets.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Nuggets to have five players scoring 11.2 or more points, led by Jokic with 26.4 points. Edwards is projected to lead the Timberwolves with 28.7 points scored, as seven Minnesota players will score 11 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 222 total points as the Under hits 63% of the time, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves at FanDuel here:

How to make Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks

After simulating each possession of Nuggets vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.