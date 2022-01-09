Veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins has found another new NBA home. The Denver Nuggets plan to sign Cousins to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Nuggets will be Cousins' second team this season, as he also appeared in 17 games for the Milwaukee Bucks after signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the team in late November. The Bucks waived Cousins earlier this week.

In his 17 games with Milwaukee, Cousins, 31, averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per performance. Bucks general manager Jon Horst said that the move to waive Cousins was a strategic one, but it wasn't an indictment on where he is as a player.

"We wouldn't have been able to get through this difficult stretch of the season as successfully as we did without DeMarcus," Horst said. "At the end of the day, we made a strategic decision to have an open roster spot, but there's nothing that would prevent us from partnering with DeMarcus again down the road. He was so good for us, and hopefully we helped him, too."

At the least, Cousins' time in Milwaukee helped him to land an opportunity with the Nuggets. In Denver, he will provide some added depth and help to fortify the frontcourt behind reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets will be the seventh team that Cousins has suited up for, along with the Bucks, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers.