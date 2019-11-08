Nuggets vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Nuggets vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Denver 5-2; Philadelphia 5-2
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (both 4-4), but not for long. Philadelphia is on the road again on Friday and play against Denver at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Philadelphia will be hoping to build upon the 117-110 win they picked up against Denver the last time they played in February.
The 76ers needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 106-104. SG Josh Richardson and C Joel Embiid were two go-getters for Philadelphia despite the loss. The former had 24 points, while the latter posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. Richardson didn't help his team much against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, everything went Denver's way against the Miami Heat on Tuesday as they made off with a 109-89 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Nuggets had established an 89-69 advantage.
Denver's win lifted them to 5-2 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 5-2. We'll see if the Nuggets can repeat their recent success or if the 76ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver and Philadelphia both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Denver 110
- Jan 26, 2019 - Denver 126 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Mar 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 30, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Denver 102
- Dec 30, 2016 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 05, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
