Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Denver

Current Records: Philadelphia 32-14; Denver 28-18

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver will be strutting in after a win while the Sixers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The 76ers came up short against the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday, falling 122-112. Philadelphia's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Tobias Harris, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver made easy work of the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday and carried off a 126-102 victory. It was another big night for the Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic, who almost posted a triple-double on 16 points, ten boards, and eight assists.

The Sixers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The 76ers are now 32-14 while Denver sits at 28-18. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them fourth in the league. But Denver comes into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.80%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won six out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.