A cross-conference matchup has the Philadelphia 76ers (29-14) and the Denver Nuggets (31-15) playing on Saturday. The 76ers had their six-game win streak halted on Thursday when the Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia 134-122. In similar fashion, Denver's three-game win streak came to an end on Jan. 25 when the New York Knicks blew out the Nuggets 122-84. Tyrese Maxey (ankle) and Tobias Harris (illness) are listed as questionable for Philadelphia, while De'Anthony Melton (back) is out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is 228. Before making any Nuggets vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. 76ers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for 76ers vs. Nuggets:

76ers vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -5.5

76ers vs. Nuggets Over-Under: 228 points

76ers vs. Nuggets moneyline: Nuggets -211, 76ers +174

PHI: The Philadelphia 76ers have hit the 2Q money line in 28 of their last 40 games

DEN: The Denver Nuggets have hit the money line in 48 of their last 67 games



76ers vs. Nuggets: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid is one of the most dominating forces in the league. Embiid has the power to overpower players in the paint but owns a smooth jumper on the outside. The seven-time All-Star is first in the league in scoring (36.0) and sixth in rebounds (11.4). Additionally, he's tied for sixth in the NBA in double-doubles (27).

On Jan. 22 versus the Spurs, Embiid supplied a career-high 70 points and 18 rebounds. Meanwhile, Maxey (questionable) is another contributor on the offensive end who has the quickness to thrive in open space with good court vision as a passer. The 23-year-old leads the team in assists (6.6) with 25.7 points per game. In his last game, Maxey had 22 points and two assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is another effective big man in this contest. Jokic runs at a calming pace with the playmaking ability to get his guys the ball. The six-time All-Star gets buckets from anywhere he wants. He's 13th in the NBA in scoring (26.3) but fourth in both rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.0). On Jan. 23, Jokic totaled 31 points, 13 boards, and 10 assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon gives Denver an athletic two-way force in the frontcourt. Gordon soars above the rim for both dunks and boards. The Arizona product can also play defense at a high level. Gordon logs 13.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. On Jan. 21 versus the Wizards, he finished with 11 points, 10 boards, and three blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 237 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Sixers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.