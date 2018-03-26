Nuggets vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
The Nuggets, 1 1/2 games out of the playoff picture, face another must-win situation
The Denver Nuggets will travel to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday night to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Entering Monday's slate of games, the Nuggets are 40-33 on the season, but sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, 1 1/2 games outside of the playoff picture. The Sixers, meanwhile, have clinched a playoff spot, and currently occupy fourth place in the East at 42-30.
Denver has won their last two games entering this contest, while the Sixers have rattled off six wins in a row. This will be the second and final matchup between these two teams this season. Philly won the first one, 107-102, back in late December.
How to watch Nuggets at 76ers
- Date: Monday, March 26
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Analysis
The Denver Nuggets have their backs to the wall as they try to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2013. Despite two wins in a row, they still sit 1 1/2 games outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. And unfortunately for them, they'll have to take down one of the hottest teams in the NBA if they want to pull closer to a postseason berth. In yet another must-win situation, the Nuggets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who have won their last six contests, moved up into fourth in the East and clinched playoff spot.
it should be a fun matchup, as the Nuggets and Sixers possess two of most talented young cores in the league. In particular, the matchup down low between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid -- two of the most unique big men in the league -- will be a joy to watch.
