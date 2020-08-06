Watch Now: The Evolution Of Michael Porter Jr. ( 1:50 )

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Visa Athletic Center. The Nuggets currently hold the third playoff spot in the Western Conference. Portland is ninth in the Western Conference playoff race, one game behind Memphis for the final postseason berth.

The Blazers are 4-12-1 against the spread in their last 17 meetings with the Nuggets. Denver is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games as an underdog. Portland is favored by four points in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it's already returned well over $4,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks this season. It entered the week on a blistering 54-32 run on top-rated NBA spread picks, returning almost $1,900 on those picks alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers:

Nuggets vs. Blazers spread: Nuggets +4

Nuggets vs. Blazers over-under: 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Blazers money line: Denver 165, Portland -185

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets had a tight matchup with San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 132-126 victory. Michael Porter Jr. shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes. Porter has scored 67 points in his past two games. It was Denver's second win in three games since the NBA restart.

The Nuggets have won all three meetings with the Blazers and nine of the past 10. Denver rolled past Portland by a score of 127-99 in the last matchup in early February. Jokic averaged 23 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the first three matchups this season.

Jamal Murray (hamstring), Gary Harris (hip) and Will Barton (knee) sat out vs. the Spurs and have missed the last three games.

Why the Blazers can cover

Rip City bagged a 110-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Jusuf Nurkic posted a double-double on 19 boards and 18 points along with three blocks. Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining, and Carmelo Anthony added another key shot from beyond the arc with 54.6 seconds left. The Blazers had a 64-39 edge in rebounding.

Damian Lillard averaged 22 points and 9.3 assists in the first three matchups with the Nuggets. Portland has won two of three games in the NBA bubble.

How to make Nuggets vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.