The Portland Trail Blazers and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Moda Center. Portland is 32-25 overall and 16-13 at home, while Denver is 37-20 overall and 17-10 on the road. Both teams are 28-29 against the spread this season and it was the Blazers that covered back in February when the two teams met in Denver.

However, the Nuggets have covered in six of the last seven games they've played in Portland. Denver is favored by two-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nuggets -2

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 228.5 points

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Nuggets -130, Blazers +110



What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland was just a bucket short of a win on Tuesday and fell 113-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard CJ McCollum, who had 28 points and five assists along with five boards. Norman Powell also had 23 points in the game with Damian Lillard (hamstring) out.

The Trail Blazes appear hopeful that Lillard will be able to return to the lineup for this critical clash on Wednesday night. The All-Star point guard is averaging 28.7 points and 7.7 assists per game, but went just 9-for-21 from the floor while posting 25 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in the loss to Denver earlier this year.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Speaking of close games: it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 139-137 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double with 47 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.

Jokic continues to be the clear MVP frontrunner while averaging 26.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. Jokic dropped 41 points in the win over Portland on Feb. 21 and he'll be an even bigger focal point offensively with Jamal Murray (ACL) out for the rest of the season.

How to make Nuggets vs. Blazers picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the model that is on an incredible roll.