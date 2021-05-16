A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 41-30 overall and 19-16 at home, while Denver is 47-24 overall and 22-13 on the road. The Nuggets have won five of the last six matchups between these teams.

Blazers vs. Nuggets spread: Blazers -9.5

Blazers vs. Nuggets over-under: 230.5 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

The Blazers were just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 118-117 to the Phoenix Suns. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 41 points and five assists in addition to five boards. For the season, Lillard is averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Blazers will enter Sunday's showdown confident they can secure the victory. That's because Portland is 5-1 in its last six games, and the Blazers are 9-2 in their last 11 overall. However, Portland is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games at home.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, taking its game 104-91. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game this season.

The Nuggets have won 13 of their last 17 games overall and they've dominated the Trail Blazers in recent years. In fact, Denver is 7-3 in its last 10 meetings against Portland. In addition, the Nuggets are 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Northwest Division.

