Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 12 predictions from model on 16-7 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Nuggets vs. Blazers game 10,000 times.
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will look to right the ship on Thursday in a matchup against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. As this matchup arrives, the Nuggets have lost three straight games, while the Blazers enter after a home victory over the New York Knicks. Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Sportsbooks list the Nuggets as 6.5-point home favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Blazers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 8 on a blistering 16-7 run on all top-rated NBA against the spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Blazers vs. Nuggets. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also has found value on one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Blazers.
- Nuggets vs. Blazers spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Nuggets vs. Blazers over-under: 213.5 points
- Nuggets vs. Blazers money line: Nuggets -265, Blazers +213
- POR: 5-6 record since Carmelo Anthony debuted
- DEN: 42-10 at home since start of 2018-19 season
The model knows that Portland is in a difficult situation, facing a desperate team in hostile territory. It is noteworthy, though, that the best player on the floor will be in a Blazers uniform. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.9 points and 7.3 assists per game to lead the way for Portland, and his dynamic shooting ability off the dribble makes life difficult for any opposing defense. In addition, the Blazers do a tremendous job in avoiding turnovers, ranking in the top three of the NBA in the category.
That ball security helps to secure extra opportunities for Lillard, CJ McCollum and Anthony on the offensive end. Defensively, Portland's strength is forcing sub-optimal shots for the opposition and, to this point in the calendar, the Nuggets rank in the bottom ten of the NBA in effective field goal percentage.
Just because the Blazers have a few edges doesn't mean Portland will cover the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread on Thursday.
The model also knows that the Nuggets are the vastly superior team on paper, even when acknowledging the team's recent struggles on the offensive end of the floor. Jokic presents issues for the opposition with his size and vast skill set offensively, with a bevy of quality perimeter players to flank him. Much like the Blazers, the Nuggets do a quality job of avoiding turnovers and, even when shots aren't falling, Denver can rely on an above-average offensive rebound rate.
Defensively, Denver has been better than expected this season. The Nuggets have a jack-of-all-trades front-court defender in Paul Millsap and, for the season, Denver ranks in the top ten in defensive rating, defensive field goal percentage and defensive rebounding.
So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nuggets vs. Blazers spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.
