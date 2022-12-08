A Northwest Division battle features the Denver Nuggets going on the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday evening. Denver is 14-10 overall but the Nuggets have dropped three straight games. On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks narrowly beat the Nuggets 116-115. Portland owns a 13-11 record and has won two games in a row. On Dec. 4, the Blazers outlasted the Indiana Pacers 116-100.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Portland as a 1-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Blazers odds The over/under for total points is set at 228.5. Before making any Blazers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 111-70 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Blazers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Blazers vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Blazers spread: Portland -1

Nuggets vs. Blazers over/under: 228.5 points

Nuggets vs. Blazers money line: Portland -115, Denver -105

DEN: Nuggets are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games following a straight-up loss

POR: Under is 3-0-1 in Trail Blazers' last four Thursday games

Nuggets vs. Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Blazers can cover



Guard Anfernee Simons is a tremendously athletic player with the hops to throw it down on any defender. Simons can attack the rim on a regular basis but spaces the floor out due to his excellent range. The 23-year-old is averaging 24.7 points, three rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Additionally, he's shooting 39% from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Simons dropped 45 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

Forward Jerami Grant is a legit two-way threat with elite length and awareness. Grant owns superb lateral quickness and makes opposing players fight for every bucket. The Syracuse product has a smooth jumper with the hops to finish above the rim. Grant racks up 23 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. He's recorded 27-plus points in six straight games.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is an impact player in multiple areas for this squad. Jokic owns a high basketball IQ and knows the right play to make on a consistent basis. The four-time All-Star can really shoot the ball while being a facilitator for the offense. Jokic leads the team in points (23), rebounds (10) and steals (1.3). He is also third in the NBA in assists (8.9). On Sunday, he registered 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Guard Jamal Murray is a space-creating playmaker in the backcourt. Murray has a quick release with exceptional range. The Kentucky product can hit a pull-up jumper with ease but has the quickness to get into the lane. The 25-year-old logs 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and five assists per game. On Friday, he had 20 points and seven dimes.

How to make Nuggets vs. Blazers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 235 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.