Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Denver

Current Records: Milwaukee 15-8; Denver 12-10

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Denver will need to watch out since the Bucks have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Milwaukee's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Saturday. Milwaukee was the clear victor by a 124-99 margin over Cleveland. Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and had 20 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-114 to the Sacramento Kings. Center Nikola Jokic did his best for Denver, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and 12 assists along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee is now 15-8 while Denver sits at 12-10. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the matchup with a 49.30% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. The Nuggets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.4.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last ten games against Milwaukee.