A cross-conference collision has the Denver Nuggets (38-20) battling against the Milwaukee Bucks (32-25) on Thursday evening. The Nuggets topped the Indiana Pacers, 125-116, on Monday. This was their 10th win in the last 11 games. Meanwhile, the Bucks had their four-game win streak halted when the Houston Rockets beat Milwaukee, 100-97, on Tuesday. Aaron Gordan (calf) is questionable and Jamal Murray (knee) is probable for the Nuggets. Pat Connaughton (calf) is out for the Bucks.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is at 8 p.m. ET. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 241.

Nuggets vs. Bucks spread: Denver -3.5

Nuggets vs. Bucks over/under: 241 points

Nuggets vs. Bucks money line: Denver -164, Milwaukee +138

MIL: The Bucks are 26-31-1 against the spread this season

DEN: The Nuggets are 30-27-1 against the spread this season

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a playmaker all over the court. Jokic thrives as a scorer, rebounder, and facilitator. Jokic is second in the league in assists (10.4) while being third in both points (29.2) and rebounds (12.6) per game. In his last outing, the 30-year-old racked up 18 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high 19 assists. This was his 44th double-double this season.

Guard Jamal Murray is a smooth ball-handler and shot-creator in the backcourt. Murray logs 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. The 28-year-old has finished with at least 34 points in two of his last four contests. In the Feb. 12 win over the Trail Blazers, Murray finished with 55 points, four rebounds, and five dimes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an outstanding force in the lane as a scorer and rebounder. Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in points (31), sixth in rebounds (12), and eighth in field-goal percentage (60.9%). In his previous outing, Antetokounmpo racked up 27 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

Guard Damian Lillard is another threat who can score from all three levels on the floor. Lillard is 12th in the NBA in points (25.5) and ninth in assists (7.4) per game. In addition, he shoots 38% from beyond the arc. On Feb. 23 against the Heat, Lillard totaled 28 points and eight assists, while knocking down five 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

