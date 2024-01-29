A pair of NBA championship contenders are set to square off on Monday when the Denver Nuggets host the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Denver is 32-15 overall and 18-4 at home, while Milwaukee is 32-14 overall and 11-9 on the road. The Nuggets are coming off a 111-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Bucks are looking to build off their 141-117 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams have won four of their last five games. Milwaukee is 18-28 and Denver is 19-26-2 against the spread this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (undisclosed) is listed as probable, but will be a game-time decision.

Nuggets vs. Bucks spread: Nuggets -4

Nuggets vs. Bucks over/under: 238.5 points

Nuggets vs. Bucks money line: Nuggets: -172, Bucks: +145

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Last Saturday, Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the 76ers, but they still walked away with a 111-105 win. The win was just what the Nuggets needed coming off of a 122-84 blowout loss to the Knicks in their prior matchup.The Nuggets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds.

Jokic continues to make a strong case to win his third career MVP award. The 28-year-old enters this matchup averaging 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. Guard Jamal Murray has also played at a high level for Denver when he's been healthy, averaging 20.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Bucks and the Pelicans didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Saturday. Everything went Milwaukee's way against New Orleans as the Bucks made off with a 141-117 victory. The Bucks pushed the score to 112-87 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from.

The Bucks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 26 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. The Bucks also have a strong core of role players led by forwards Bobby Portis (12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (14.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds), and center Brook Lopez (13.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 blocks).

How to make Nuggets vs. Bucks picks

