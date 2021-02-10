Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Denver

Current Records: Cleveland 10-15; Denver 12-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 119-113 to the Phoenix Suns. The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Collin Sexton, who had 23 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not particularly close, with the Nuggets falling 125-112. Point guard Jamal Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Cleveland at 10-15 and Denver at 12-11. The Cavaliers are 5-9 after losses this season, the Nuggets 6-4.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Denver.