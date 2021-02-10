Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Denver
Current Records: Cleveland 10-15; Denver 12-11
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' road trip will continue as they head to Ball Arena at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 119-113 to the Phoenix Suns. The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Collin Sexton, who had 23 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Denver and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday was not particularly close, with the Nuggets falling 125-112. Point guard Jamal Murray had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Cleveland is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Cleveland at 10-15 and Denver at 12-11. The Cavaliers are 5-9 after losses this season, the Nuggets 6-4.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Cleveland have won six out of their last ten games against Denver.
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cleveland 104 vs. Denver 102
- Jan 11, 2020 - Cleveland 111 vs. Denver 103
- Jan 19, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 01, 2018 - Denver 110 vs. Cleveland 91
- Mar 07, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 03, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 117
- Mar 22, 2017 - Denver 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Feb 11, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 21, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Denver 91
- Dec 29, 2015 - Cleveland 93 vs. Denver 87