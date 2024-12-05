The Denver Nuggets (11-8) hit the road to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-3) in a cross-conference NBA matchup on Thursday. The Nuggets are coming off a dramatic come from behind win over the Golden State Warriors in their final NBA Cup game. Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five steals in the 119-115 win. The Cavs own the best record in the NBA and are riding a two-game winning streak. Cleveland blew out the Washington Wizards 118-87 in its last game. The Nuggets are 7-11-1, while the Cavs are 16-6 against the spread this season.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is at 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Nuggets odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 235. Cleveland is at -166 (risk $166 to win $100) on the money line, with Denver listed at +141. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -3.5

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 235 points

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -166, Denver +141

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have the best player in the world in three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The 29-year-old Serbian is once again producing at a historic pace, and is emerging as the front-runner to win the 2024-24 MVP award as well, which would be his fourth time winning the prestigious award in the last five seasons. Jokic enters Thursday's matchup averaging 30.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets have found another rising young star in third-year guard Christian Braun. The former Kansas standout is a high energy player, who has improved immensely as a shooter. For the season, Braun is shooting 58% from the field and 46% from 3-point territory. He is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavs own the best record in the NBA and have been nearly unbeatable at home, going 12-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland has also performed well against the spread, going 16-6 thus far. The Cavs have covered in two straight and seven of the last nine games they've played.

Cleveland is paced by the dynamic backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Mitchell has been one of the top pure scorers in the league for several years running and enters Thursday averaging 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Garland is in his sixth NBA season, and is establishing himself as one of the top point guards in the Eastern Conference. The former Vanderbilt standout averages 20.3 points and 6.7 assists per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

