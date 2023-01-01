Who's Playing
Boston @ Denver
Current Records: Boston 26-10; Denver 23-12
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Boston at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 124-119 victory. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 this past Thursday. Small forward Jaylen Brown (29 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (29 points) were the top scorers for the Celtics.
The Nuggets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.00
Odds
The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Nov 11, 2022 - Boston 131 vs. Denver 112
- Mar 20, 2022 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 11, 2022 - Boston 108 vs. Denver 102
- Apr 11, 2021 - Boston 105 vs. Denver 87
- Feb 16, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Denver 99
- Dec 06, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Denver 95
- Nov 22, 2019 - Denver 96 vs. Boston 92
- Mar 18, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 05, 2018 - Denver 115 vs. Boston 107
- Jan 29, 2018 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 110
- Dec 13, 2017 - Boston 124 vs. Denver 118
- Mar 10, 2017 - Denver 119 vs. Boston 99
- Nov 06, 2016 - Denver 123 vs. Boston 107
- Feb 21, 2016 - Boston 121 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 27, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Denver 103