Boston @ Denver

Current Records: Boston 26-10; Denver 23-12

The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Boston Celtics since Nov. 22 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Nuggets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Boston at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 1 at Ball Arena. Denver is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Denver didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami Heat this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 124-119 victory. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 12 assists, and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Boston beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110 this past Thursday. Small forward Jaylen Brown (29 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (29 points) were the top scorers for the Celtics.

The Nuggets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 110-108. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

The Celtics are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.