The Boston Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets in a key NBA matchup on Sunday afternoon. Denver is coming off a 134-119 win at Detroit on Friday, while Boston dropped a 123-116 decision to the Cleveland Cavaliers that same night. The Nuggets (39-21), the No. 2 seed in the West, are 19-12 on the road this season. The Celtics (42-18), the No. 2 seed in the East, are 18-11 on their home floor.

Tip-off from TD Garden in Boston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5.

Nuggets vs. Celtics spread: Boston -3.5



Nuggets vs. Celtics over/under: 234.5 points

Nuggets vs. Celtics money line: Denver +136, Boston -163

DEN: The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games



Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum has been on fire. In Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, he registered a double-double with 46 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks. It was his 26th double-double of the season. He had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 124-104 win at Philadelphia on Feb. 20. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 26.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.4 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown is coming off a 37-point, five-rebound and two-assist effort in the loss to the Cavaliers. He had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 111-101 win at Toronto on Tuesday. Brown has registered five double-doubles this season and 57 in his nine-year career. In 49 games, all starts, he is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

In 53 games, all starts, center Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double with 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists in 36 minutes. He has recorded 27 triple-doubles on the year and 157 in his 10-year career. He is coming off a 23-point, 17-rebound and 15-assist effort at Detroit on Friday. He scored 32 points and added 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 121-112 loss at Milwaukee on Thursday.

Also helping power the Nuggets is small forward Michael Porter Jr. He poured in 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out one assist in the win at Detroit. He registered his 10th double-double of the year with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

