Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 44-30 roll

A possible NBA playoff preview is in store on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles (33-27) is tied for the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the No. 2 seed, just 1.5 games out of first in the NBA playoff bracket. Denver (40-18) has a 25-4 straight-up record at home and is listed as a nine-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 235, up three from the opening line. It all goes down just hours before the start of the 2019 Oscars.

Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks of your own, be sure sure to check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Nuggets vs. Clippers. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it has an extremely strong against the spread pick, saying one side hits in almost 70 percent of simulations That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

For Sunday's matchup, the model knows has taken Denver's dominance at home into account. On top of its astonishing straight-up record, the Nuggets are also 20-9 in their own building against the spread and they've done it by buckling down on both sides of the ball. The Nuggets average 116.1 points at home versus 107.9 away and allow 104.3 points at the Pepsi Center against 109.7 on the road.

The Nuggets have 11 players on their roster who have played in at least 19 games and average at least six points. That depth lends itself well to the high-energy atmosphere of a home crowd. So look for the Nuggets to run and gun with Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, Gary Harris and company.

However, with a nine-point cushion to work with, Los Angeles also has a strong chance to stay within the Nuggets vs. Clippers spread.

The model also knows the Clippers have exceeded expectations this season as the current No. 7 seed in the Western Conference because they can shoot their way into games on any given night. The Clippers are No. 2 in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage at 38.6 and take advantage of the space that creates by attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line.

The Clippers lead the NBA in free-throw attempts this season, and their free-throw percentage of 79.2 ranks eighth in the league. Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari are both excellent shooters who can also put it on the deck and get to the foul line.

Who wins Clippers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.