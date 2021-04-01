The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 32-17 overall and 17-7 at home, while the Nuggets are 29-18 overall and 15-9 on the road. The Clippers have won the last three games between the teams.

Denver is favored by two points in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 219.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers +2

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 219 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -130, Los Angeles +110



What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers took a surprising loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 103-96. Los Angeles had a 51-37 cushion at halftime, but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and five assists along with five boards. The loss ended a six-game Los Angeles winning streak.

The Clippers will play their fourth game on a six-game homestand on Thursday. Paul George (foot), Serge Ibaka ((back) and Patrick Beverley (knee) are out for Thursday's game. Marcus Morris Sr. (calf) is questionable. Rajon Rondo (groin) has not played since being acquired from the Hawks last week and is out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 104-95. Jamal Murray shot 5-for-11 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points and six rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets have won three consecutive games and 12 of their last 15.

Denver scored 44 points in the first quarter on Tuesday, their highest output of the season in he first quarter. Porter has registered 19-plus points and eight rebounds in eight of his last 12 games. He is averaging 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in his past 16 games.

