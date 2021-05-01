The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 43-21 overall and 24-8 at home, while the Nuggets are 42-21 overall and 18-11 on the road. The Nuggets are a half game behind the Clippers for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nuggets vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over-under: 222.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -185, Denver +165



What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles lost to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, 109-101. Reggie Jackson finished with10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. The Clippers have lost two straight games after winning four in a row. They are 2.5 games behind the top seed in the Western Conference.

Paul George double-doubled on 25 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game. Serge Ibaka (back) and Patrick Beverley (hand) sis traveling with the team but both remain out. The Clippers have split their first two meetings with the Nuggets this season.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, 121-111. Nikola Jokic posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Denver has won four consecutive games and eight of nine to move within three games of the top spot in the West.

Jokic leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 54. The Nuggets won the last meeting with the Clippers on April 1, 101-94. Will Barton (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game. It is uncertain when Monte Morris will return from a hamstring injury.

How to make Nuggets vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Clippers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-60 roll.