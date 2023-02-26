The Denver Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 42-19 overall and 27-4 at home, while Los Angeles is 33-29 overall and 18-15 on the road. Denver is the current No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, while Los Angeles is fifth but only has a 3.5-game cushion over 11th place.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Nuggets -3

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 233 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Denver -145, Los Angeles +122

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets are coming off a 112-94 loss on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, the current No. 2 seed in the West. Nikola Jokic was held to 15 points and 13 rebounds but only played a little over 26 minutes with Denver facing a 24-point halftime deficit and a 32-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

That could be a blessing in disguise after an overnight trip across the country back from Memphis to Denver with the Nuggets playing their third game in four days. Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game this season. He's recorded 43 double-doubles and 22 triple-doubles in 53 starts.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Los Angeles is coming off a gut-wrenching 176-175 loss to the Sacramento Kings in double-overtime on Friday. However, Kawhi Leonard continued to prove that his knee was fully healed by pouring in 44 points over 46 minutes. Paul George also had a big night with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Clippers shot a staggering 60.2% from the floor and went 26-of-45 from the 3-point line (57.8%). Unfortunately, 25 turnovers and big nights from both De'Aaron Fox (42) and Malik Monk (45) ultimately did the Clippers in. They'll look to bounce back and take advantage of a Nuggets squad that has been run ragged since returning from the NBA All-Star break.

