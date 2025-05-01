The Denver Nuggets will look to close out their best-of-seven series when they battle the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Thursday. Denver grabbed a 3-2 series lead with a 131-115 win on Tuesday. The Nuggets (50-32), who won the 2022-2023 NBA championship, are 25-18 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Clippers (50-32), who have exited in the first round in each of the past two seasons, are 31-12 on their home court in 2024-2025.

Tip-off from the Intuit Dome at Inglewood, Calif., is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 211.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Nuggets picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -6.5 at DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 211.5 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Denver +230, Los Angeles -285

DEN: The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread over their past 10 games

LAC: The Clippers are 6-4 ATS over their past 10 games

Why the Clippers can cover

Small forward Kawhi Leonard is coming off a near triple-double in Game 5. In 37 minutes of action, he scored 20 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. He scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds and six assists in a 117-83 win in Game 3. In five postseason games, Leonard is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 38.4 minutes.

Veteran center Ivica Zubac has been a force inside. In the Game 5 loss to the Nuggets, he poured in 27 points, while adding five rebounds and two blocks. He registered a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a 101-99 loss in Game 4. In five postseason starts, he is averaging 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 38.2 minutes.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic has dominated and is averaging a triple-double in postseason play. In five starts, he is averaging 25.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 11.0 assists in 41.2 minutes. In a 101-99 win in Game 4, Jokic poured in 36 points and grabbed 21 rebounds with eight assists. He is coming off a 13-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound and two-block performance in Game 5.

Point guard Jamal Murray went off on the Clippers in Game 5. He poured in 43 points, while recording seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes. He had 23 points, six assists and three rebounds in a 105-102 loss in Game 2. In five postseason starts, Murray is averaging 24.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 41.8 minutes.

