The 4-seed Denver Nuggets and the 5-seed Los Angeles Clippers will battle in a Game 7 matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Saturday. Both teams have strung along a two-game win streak this series. The Nuggets couldn't close out the series up 3-2 on Thursday, where the Clippers won 111-105. The winner of this game will advance to play top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, where the home team went 26-15 in the regular season. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 206. Denver is listed at -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100), with Los Angeles priced at -102 (risk $100 to win $102).

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 206 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -119, Los Angeles +100

DEN: Nuggets are 40-46-2 against the spread this season

LAC: Clippers are 50-37-1 against the spread this season

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard Norman Powell is a player who can score in bunches from anywhere on the floor. This series, Powell is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The UCLA product has three games with at least 20 points in the first round. In the Game 6 victory, Powell compiled 24 points, three rebounds and knocked down two 3-pointers.

Forward Kawhi Leonard is the main threat offensively due to his ability to put the ball on the floor and hit a perimeter jumper. He is also a pesky defender. Leonard leads the team in points (25.5) and steals (1.3) with eight rebounds per game this series. Leonard has totaled 20-plus points in all six games. In his last outing, the 33-year-old had 27 points, 10 boards and five dimes.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is a rare big man who puts his imprint on the entire contest. He ranks first on the squad in points (25.3), rebounds (11.8), assists (10.5) and steals (2.2) this postseason. Jokic has registered three triple-doubles this series against Los Angeles. Meanwhile, in his last game, Jokic had 25 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Jamal Murray has a great shooting touch and the strength to finish around the basket. Murray is averaging 24 points, 6.5 assists and shoots 43.2% from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product has scored more than 20 points in five of his last six games. In Game 5, Murray dropped 43 points, seven assists and went 8-of-14 from downtown.

