The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets host the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Monday. The Nuggets were able to come back from a 15-point hole to beat the Clippers 112-110 in overtime in Game 1. Denver is looking to go up 2-0 in the first round for the third straight year. Los Angeles went 20-21 on the road during the regular season, including 0-2 at Ball Arena.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from the Ball Arena in Denver. Los Angeles is a 1-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 217.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Clippers vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Clippers vs. Nuggets:

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Los Angeles -1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 217 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -118, Denver -102

LAC: Clippers are 48-35 against the spread this season

DEN: Nuggets are 38-44-1 against the spread this season

Why the Nuggets can cover

Guard Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and six assists per game during the regular season. He also made 39.3% of his 3-pointers. In Game 1, the Kentucky product had 21 points, nine boards and seven assists.

Center Nikola Jokic uses his size to be a towering presence in the lane, while also being a top-notch playmaker. This season, he was third in the NBA in points (29.6) and rebounds (12.7). Jokic was also second in assists (10.2). He posted 59 double-doubles this season. In Saturday's win, Jokic totaled 29 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden continues to be an elite scorer and playmaker for the Clippers. In his last outing, Harden dropped 32 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and knocked down four 3-pointers. He has recorded more than 30 points and at least 10 assists in four of his last five games, going back to the regular season.

Forward Kawhi Leonard is healthy and is playing at a high level. Leonard still impacts the game on both ends of the floor. During the season, he logged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. In the Game 1 loss, Leonard totaled 22 points, six rebounds and three steals.

How to make Clippers vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Clippers vs. Nuggets and is leaning Over the total, projecting 227 combined points.

So who wins Clippers vs. Nuggets, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clippers vs. Nuggets spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.