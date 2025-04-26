The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets and the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers are set to match up in Game 4 of their first-round tilt in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Saturday. After coming away with a win in Game 1, the Nuggets have hit a wall. The Clippers have won two straight games, including a 117-83 victory at home in Game 3. They went 30-11 at home during the regular season, while, the Nuggets went 24-17 as the road team. Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder) and Russell Westbrook (foot) are questionable for Denver.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The Nuggets are 6-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 212.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Los Angeles -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 212.5 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -251, Denver +204

DEN: Nuggets are 38-46-1 against the spread this season

LAC: Clippers are 50-35-1 against the spread this season

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Kawhi Leonard is making his presence felt on both ends of the floor, leading the team in points (27.3) and steals (1.7) with 4.3 assists per game. In the Game 3 win, he had 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and made three 3-pointers.

Center Ivica Zubac uses his size to be active in the frontcourt as a scorer and rebounder. He's currently first on the team in rebounds (11.3) with 18.7 points per contest. The 28-year-old has finished with two double-doubles this season. In Game 2, Zubac notched 16 points, 12 boards and four assists.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic does it all for the Nuggets, leading the team in points (26), rebounds (11), assists (11.7) and steals (2.3). The 30-year-old racked up back-to-back triple-doubles. In his last outing, Jokic logged 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray provides Denver with a solid ball handler and three-level scorer. This postseason, he's averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 assists, and shoots 42% from beyond the arc. The Kentucky product has scored 20-plus points in three straight games. On April 21, Murray had 23 points, six dimes, and shot 4-of-8 from the 3-point land.

