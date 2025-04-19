The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will open their first-round 2025 NBA playoff series on Saturday. The Nuggets landed the No. 4 seed in the NBA playoff bracket after going 50-32 during the regular season and 26-15 at home. The Clippers earned the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference after going 50-32 during the regular season, but lost the tiebreaker to Denver. Los Angeles was 20-21 in road games this season. Nikola Jokic (ankle) and Jamal Murray (hamstring) have been removed from Denver's injury report and are cleared to play.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5. Before locking in any Clippers vs. Nuggets picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 156-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, here are the model's three best bets for Nuggets vs. Clippers on Saturday:

Clippers (+2.5) to cover the spread (-110 at FanDuel)

The Clippers and Nuggets split the season series with two wins apiece. The Nuggets won the two most recent matchups, but have major questions lingering after the franchise surprisingly fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with three games remaining in the regular season. The model is projecting Los Angeles to win this game outright with a final score of 115-114 behind strong performances from Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell. The Clippers cover in 54% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the books with the Clippers at +2.5 with -110 juice.

Over 223.5 points (-110 at DraftKings)

The Over/Under for this Game 1 matchup opened at 221.5 points and has jumped up to 223.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds. Both teams are explosive on the offensive end, and average on the defensive end. SportsLine's model is calling for a combined point total of 229 points, putting this game comfortably Over on the point total. The Over is hitting in 55% of simulations, according to the SportsLine Projection Model, and DraftKings is one of the books where this is available at -110.

Norman Powell over 17.5 points (-108 at FanDuel)

Powell had the best regular season of his NBA career this year. The 12-year NBA veteran averaged a career-high 21.8 points to go with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. In four games against Denver this season, Powell averaged 27.8 points per game. The SportsLine Projection Model has Powell projected to finished with 21.4 points in Game 1.