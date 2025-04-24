The No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their 2025 NBA playoff series on Thursday. The Nuggets won Game 1, beating Los Angeles 112-110 in overtime. The Clippers responded by winning Game 2 105-102, stealing home court advantage as the series shifts to Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard was outstanding in the Clippers' Game 2 win, scoring 39 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double (26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in the losing effort for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. (shoulder) is questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Nuggets.

Tipoff from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. is at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 214.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 214.5 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -205, Denver +175

DEN: The Nuggets are 38-45-1 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 48-35-1 against the spread this season

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets lost Game 2, but there were some positives to build off heading into Game 3. Denver turned the ball over 20 times, far above its regular season average of 13.5 turnovers per game, and went 14 of 22 from the free throw line. Despite their issues, the Nuggets kept Game 2 within three points and had a chance to tie the game on their final possession.

Nikola Jokic continues to be a dominant force for the Nuggets. The three-time NBA MVP averaged a triple-double during the regular season (29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game), and has continued that same level of production in the postseason. Through two games in this first round series, Jokic is averaging 27.5 points, 11.0 assists, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are one of the premier defensive teams in the NBA, and it's shown through two games in this series. Los Angeles has held Denver well below its season average of 120.5 points per game in both games of the series thus far. In Game 2, the Clippers limited the Nuggets to 102 points while forcing 20 turnovers.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden continue to play at a high level for Los Angeles. Leonard was stellar in Game 2, scoring 39 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. Harden is averaging 25.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game in this series thus far.

