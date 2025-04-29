The No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets are set to host the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of their first round Western Conference 2025 NBA playoff series on Tuesday. The teams split the games played in Los Angeles, bringing the series to 2-2 heading into Game 5. In Game 4, the Nuggets won 101-99 on a last second dunk by Aaron Gordon. The Clippers won Game 3 in blowout fashion, beating Denver 117-83. Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable for the Nuggets.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Clippers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 208.

Nuggets vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Nuggets vs. Clippers over/under: 208 points

Nuggets vs. Clippers money line: Los Angeles -129, Denver +108

DEN: The Nuggets are 39-46-1 against the spread this season

LAC: The Clippers are 49-36-1 against the spread this season

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets were blown out in Game 3, but responded with an impressive performance in Game 4. Nikola Jokic was dominant in the win scoring 36 points to go with 21 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Christian Braun added 17 points, seven rebound and five assists in the winning efforts.

Jokic continues to be a dominant force for the Nuggets. The three-time NBA MVP averaged a triple-double during the regular season (29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists per game), and has continued that same level of production in the postseason. Through four games in this first round series, Jokic is averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds,10.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are one of the premier defensive teams in the NBA, and it's shown through four games in this series. Los Angeles has held Denver well below its season average of 120.5 points per game in all four games of the series thus far. In Game 3, the Clippers limited the Nuggets to 83 points while forcing 16 turnovers.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden continue to play at a high level for Los Angeles. Leonard was stellar in Game 2, scoring 39 points to go with five assists and three rebounds. He is averaging 26.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the series. Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in this series thus far.

