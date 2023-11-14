The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) in a Western Conference Group B NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday. The Nuggets just had their four-game win streak halted. On Sunday, the Houston Rockets beat Denver 107-104. On the other side, Los Angeles is stuck on a five-game losing streak, including four straight since acquiring James Harden. On Nov. 12, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Nuggets 105-101.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets Over/Under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets moneyline: Denver -194, Los Angeles -161

LAC: The LA Clippers have hit the Team Total Over in 28 of their last 41 away games

DEN: The Denver Nuggets have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 63 of their last 99 games

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver owns one of the best offenses in the league. They are ranked 10th in total points (114.8) and first in field-goal percentage (50.3). Center Nikola Jokic is a big reason for the team's success. Jokic (6'11) is an outstanding playmaker and rebounder in the frontcourt. Additionally, the five-time All-Star has power down in the lane and a smooth jumper. He leads the team in scoring (29.8), rebounds (13.7), and assists (8.3).

In the loss to the Rockets, Jokic finished with 36 points, 21 boards, and 11 assists. Forward Aaron Gordon is an athletic force. Gordon is often assigned to defend the opposing team's best player with the ability to score at all three levels. The Arizona product is averaging 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. On Nov. 8 versus the Warriors, Gordon notched 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is very impactful on both ends of the floor. George has great ball handles to break down the defense to pair with his effortless jumper. The eight-time All-Star consistently gets into passing lanes to cause turnovers. George leads the team in points (23.6) and steals (2.3) with 5.3 rebounds per contest. In his last outing, the 33-year-old logged 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Forward Kawhi Leonard is another all-around threat in the frontcourt. Leonard has tremendous power driving to the rim with a reliable jumper from any spot on the court. The five-time All-Star logs 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per contest. He's finished with at least 25 points in three games thus far. On Nov. 10 against the Mavericks, Leonard had 26 points and four assists.

