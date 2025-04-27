Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Denver wins Game 4

🚨 Game 4 final: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99
WHAT. A. FINISH! Aaron Gordon just stunned the Clippers with one of the most incredible game-winning buckets in NBA history! The Denver Nuggets blew a 22-point fourth-quarter lead and looked destined for overtime after Nikola Jokić's wild game-winning 3-point attempt missed. However, Gordon grabbed the miss out of the air and dunked it home right as the buzzer rang. It was called good on the floor, and upon replay, by the thinnest of margins, the call stood. The Nuggets have tied this series at two games apiece.
Gordon made the big play at the end, but Jokić took them most of the way home. He finished the game with 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists. The Clippers, meanwhile, very nearly stole the show with a historic comeback. An Ivica Zubac tip in with just eight seconds remaining tied the score at 99. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 24 points, and a 1-1-3 zone defense in the fourth quarter nearly swung the game, but in the end, Denver managed to pull out the stunner.
Now the series shifts back to Denver. Despite injuries to Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr., despite the firings of head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, the Nuggets are two home wins away from the second round. The Clippers, meanwhile, are forced to pick up the pieces after one of the most unbelievable losses of the playoffs thus far.