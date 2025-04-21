Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series
The West's No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup is one of the most intriguing of the first round
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting in one of the most intriguing matchups in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Game 1 lived up to the hype as Denver pulled out a 112-110 overtime win over L.A. Both teams finished with 50-32 records in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, but Denver got the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in this matchup thanks to a tiebreaker. Game 2 is set for Monday night back at Ball Arena.
It was an interesting end to the regular season for the Nuggets, who fired title-winning coach Michael Malone earlier this month with just three games left on the schedule. David Adelman took over as assistant coach, and he'll rely heavily on MVP candidate Nikola Jokić to navigate the 2025 playoffs. This is the Nuggets' seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, and they've made it to the second round in five of the last six seasons.
The Clippers, meanwhile, enter the postseason looking as dangerous as they've been all season. The Clippers went 19-9 after the All-Star break -- the sixth-best record in the league -- and they head into the playoffs with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Leonard played 37 games this season, gradually ramping up his minutes. He scored 33 points and played 47 minutes on Sunday as the Clippers beat the Warriors in overtime to clinch this playoff spot.
Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, results
All times Eastern
Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (OT)
Game 2: Monday, April 21 | Clippers at Nuggets | 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Nuggets at Clippers | 10 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Nuggets at Clippers | 6 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Clippers at Nuggets | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 1| Nuggets at Clippers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Clippers at Nuggets | Time/TV TBD
Nuggets vs. Clippers odds
Odds via DraftKings
- Series odds: Clippers -110, Nuggets -110
- Game 2 odds: Clippers -1, O/U: 217.5
CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Nuggets-Clippers series.
🚨 FINAL: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110
The Nuggets take a 1-0 series lead over the Clippers after a thrilling overtime win Saturday afternoon. Denver came back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, and stole a game from a Clippers team that looked in control for most of the afternoon. But it was the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić's near triple-double (29 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds), that came out on top.
Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray provided Jokić with some much-needed support, and overcame a poor first half where the Nuggets shot just 30.8% from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook also came up clutch on a number of occasions, including a huge 3-pointer to tie the game up near the end of the fourth quarter, and causing a Clippers turnover with 9.6 seconds left, stopping L.A. from tying up the game.
The Clippers have got to be kicking themselves for losing this one after being in control for most of the afternoon. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard turned in vintage performances, combining for 54 points, but Ivica Zubac did his part with 21 points and 13 rebounds, but ultimately the Nuggets were more aggressive down the stretch, fighting for offensive boards and hitting big shots to pull out a win.
It was a tough loss for L.A., but this game showed us we're in store for a thrilling series. This matchup could go the distance to seven games, and up next will be Game 2 Monday night.
Nuggets, Clippers headed to overtime
Four quarters wasn't enough for Denver and L.A. to decide a winner so we're headed for 5 more minutes of action. The Nuggets came back from a 15-point first half deficit, and had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but couldn't get a shot off, so free basketball it is.
Props to the Clippers for the tough defense to force Russell Westbrook into not being able to get a shot off here.
Close game in Denver
The Nuggets have clawed back from a 15-point first-half deficit to be down by four points against the Clippers in Game 1. Nikola Jokic is nearing another triple-double, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have stepped up in the second half to turn this into what should be a thrilling finish in Denver.
Halftime: Clippers 53, Nuggets 49
The Nuggets started to turn thing around at the end of the second quarter, cutting what was a 15-point Clippers lead to 4. It was the momentum Denver needed after a first half that primarily favored the Clippers thanks to James Harden and Kawhi Leonard who had 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Defense was the main culprit for the Nuggets, who struggled to contain Harden in the first quarter. Across the board, Denver just allowed the Clippers to get whatever they wanted in the paint. The defense tightened up down the stretch of the first half, but the Nuggets still need more offensive output from guys not named Nikola Jokic if they want to stand a chance in this game.
Denver closed the half on a 14-2 run, so perhaps that will be the spark needed to get them going in the second half.
Harden caps off vintage first quarter with buzzer-beating 3
James Harden has 15 of L.A.'s 35 points, and so far, the Nuggets have no answer defensively for him. He's 6 of 11 from the floor and has the Clippers out to an 8-point lead after one quarter. He topped that first-quarter performance with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the cherry on top. We may be in store for a signature Harden performance.
James Harden, Clippers dominating early
The Clippers are having their way on offense in Game 1. Harden is up to nine points, and L.A. is outscoring Denver 22-4 in the paint. It's been easy pick-and-rolls and drive-and-kicks for the Clippers, and so far the Nuggets haven't figured out how to slow L.A. down. It's a long game, but so far, it's been all Clippers to start.
Best bets for Saturday's Game 1
-
3:16
HQ Spotlight: The Pistons Fall Short in Game 1
-
9:11
Breaking News: Cooper Flagg Declares For NBA Draft
-
5:38
Breaking News: Hawks Promote Onsi Saleh To GM, Part Ways With Landry Fields
-
2:40
Celtics Pull Away In Game 1
-
2:38
Cavaliers Cruise To Win Over Heat In Game 1
-
5:18
Warriors Hold Off Rockets To Take Game 1
-
4:11
Thunder Dominate Game 1
-
0:29
Breaking News: Hawks fire general manager Landry Fields
-
0:43
Breaking News: Cooper Flagg declares for the 2025 NBA Draft
-
3:22
First Round Game 1 Highlights: Warriors at Rockets
-
0:52
First Round Game 1 Highlights: Heat at Cavaliers
-
0:54
First Round Game 1 Highlights: Magic at Celtics
-
2:31
First Round Game 1 Highlights: Grizzlies at Thunder
-
1:06
Get More Presented By GEICO
-
2:03
Warriors Survive Rockets, Take Game 1 Of Series
-
1:08
Jimmy Butler Makes Huge Impact On Warriors Offense
-
2:18
Rockets Struggle On Offense In Game 1
-
0:59
MUST SEE: The Butler Did it! Warriors take Game 1 in Houston
-
0:47
MUST SEE: Donovan Mitchell & Ty Jerome lead Cavs Past Heat in Game 1
-
3:29
Cavaliers Topple Heat To Capture Game 1