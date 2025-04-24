Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series

🚨 Final: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102
It's only right that an incredible series like this is tied after two games
You are not going to find a more entertaining first-round playoff series than what the Clippers and Nuggets have going on right now, and it's only right that it's tied 1-1 heading to L.A. for Game 3 on Thursday after the Clippers pulled out Game 2 in Denver on Monday.
Kawhi Leonard is on some 2019 Toronto stuff right now. Wherever the doctor is that worked on his knee, take a bow, because this dude was, and is, in vintage form with a masterful 39-point performance on 15-of-19 shooting including this nasty pull-up 3 to beat the first-half buzzer.
It is impossible to overstate how incredible Leonard looks right now. He's getting to his spots, hitting unbelievably tough contested shots of every variety. Nikola Jokić did his best to keep up with Leonard with a 26-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple double, but he committed seven turnovers and the Nuggets coughed it up 20 times. That, and Leonard, plus eight missed free throws for Denver was the difference.
If there was a moment late in the game that it felt like Denver could've really put its hooks into L.A. it was with just under three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets were on a mini 6-2 run and about to take the lead with a wide-open Aaron Gordon dunk that would've blown the roof off the building, but he back-rimmed it.
The Nuggets did manage to tie the game a minute later with a 3 by Jamal Murray, who was terrific all night with 23 points and four 3-pointers, but Norman Powell, who conversely struggled all night, hit probably the biggest shot of the game, a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Clippers a lead they finally never relinquish.
What a game. What a series. See you on Thursday.