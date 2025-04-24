Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting in one of the most intriguing matchups in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The first two games lived up to the hype with the Nuggets taking Game 1 in overtime and the Clippers pulling out Game 2 in a thriller to send the series back to Los Angeles tied at 1-1. Game 3 is on Thursday night.

Both teams finished with 50-32 records in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, but Denver got the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in this matchup thanks to a tiebreaker. Game 2 is set for Monday night back at Ball Arena.

It was an interesting end to the regular season for the Nuggets, who fired title-winning coach Michael Malone earlier this month with just three games left on the schedule. David Adelman took over as assistant coach, and he'll rely heavily on MVP candidate Nikola Jokić to navigate the 2025 playoffs. This is the Nuggets' seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, and they've made it to the second round in five of the last six seasons.

The Clippers, meanwhile, enter the postseason looking as dangerous as they've been all season. The Clippers went 19-9 after the All-Star break -- the sixth-best record in the league -- and they head into the playoffs with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Leonard played 37 games this season, gradually ramping up his minutes. He scored 33 points and played 47 minutes on Sunday as the Clippers beat the Warriors in overtime to clinch this playoff spot.

Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (Denver leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Thursday, April 24 | Nuggets at Clippers | 10 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 4: Saturday, April 26 | Nuggets at Clippers | 6 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Clippers at Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 1 | Nuggets at Clippers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Clippers at Nuggets | Time/TV TBD

*if necessary

Nuggets vs. Clippers odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Clippers -165, Nuggets +140

Clippers -165, Nuggets +140 Game 3 odds: Clippers -5, O/U: 215.5

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout the Nuggets-Clippers series.