Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds: Jamal Murray leads Denver to Game 5 win

🚨 Game 5 final: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115
Nikola Jokić has carried the Denver Nuggets through this series and through this season, but on Tuesday, it was the Jamal Murray show as the three-time MVP's sidekick led all scorers with 43 points. This is playoff Murray in a nutshell. While he's struggled through injuries over the past few years, he has always been at his best under the bright lights. He delivered on Tuesday, and now the Nuggets hold a 3-2 series win over the Clippers. One more win and they advance to the second round.
Murray wasn't alone, though. Jokić, amazingly, was only Denver's fifth-leading scorer with 13 points. The second half belonged to Murray, but the first half belonged to Russell Westbrook. His 16 points kept the Nuggets afloat during Jokić's first rest stint. When his jumpers are falling, there's no easy way to defend the Nuggets.
Now the Clippers have their backs against the wall. It's a situation Kawhi Leonard relishes. Though he had a quiet 20 points tonight, his last Game 6 back in 2021 saw a historic 45-point explosion to save the Clippers against Dallas. Los Angeles will need that Leonard if they want to force a Game 7. If not? Get ready for a Nuggets-Thunder second-round series.