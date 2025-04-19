Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Denver wins Game 1 in OT

🚨 FINAL: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110
The Nuggets take a 1-0 series lead over the Clippers after a thrilling overtime win Saturday afternoon. Denver came back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, and stole a game from a Clippers team that looked in control for most of the afternoon. But it was the Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić's near triple-double (29 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds), that came out on top.
Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray provided Jokić with some much-needed support, and overcame a poor first half where the Nuggets shot just 30.8% from 3-point range. Russell Westbrook also came up clutch on a number of occasions, including a huge 3-pointer to tie the game up near the end of the fourth quarter, and causing a Clippers turnover with 9.6 seconds left, stopping L.A. from tying up the game.
The Clippers have got to be kicking themselves for losing this one after being in control for most of the afternoon. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard turned in vintage performances, combining for 54 points, but Ivica Zubac did his part with 21 points and 13 rebounds, but ultimately the Nuggets were more aggressive down the stretch, fighting for offensive boards and hitting big shots to pull out a win.
It was a tough loss for L.A., but this game showed us we're in store for a thrilling series. This matchup could go the distance to seven games, and up next will be Game 2 Monday night.