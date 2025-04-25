Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as L.A. takes 2-1 series lead

🚨 Game 3 Final: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83
After two tight games in Denver, the Clippers dominated Game 3
The Clippers took a 2-1 lead in their first-round series against the Nuggets on Thursday, and they did it with a total team effort. James Harden had 20 first-half points but didn't even need to score in the second half for the Clippers to extend their 18-point halftime lead. Kawhi Leonard had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Denver actually got out to the faster start behind hot shooting from Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, but the Clippers ended the first quarter on a 10-0 surge, aided by some hot shooting from Harden, and eventually rattled off a 23-2 run extending into the second quarter. It was never a game after that.
The Nuggets were scrambling all over the place defensively trying to keep Harden and Leonard contained, and the Clippers were finding offense very easy as a result. It looks simple when it's clicking as the Clippers, who had 26 assists and were simply moving the ball to the open guy to hit 3s or attack closeouts as Denver over-leveraged itself toward the stars.
The Clippers are not typically a big 3-point team, but they made 18 of them at a 48% clip on Thursday. Denver made seven. Six Clippers made multiple 3s in this one, and that 33-point disparity in the 3-point column sunk Denver.
After his hot start, Gordon went ice cold for the Nuggets, who were led in scoring by Nikola Jokić and Murray, who both had 23.
Historically, teams that win Game 3 in a 1-1 series go on to win the series over 70% of the time, meaning the Nuggets have their work cut out for them to get out of the first round.