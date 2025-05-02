Nuggets vs. Clippers score, schedule, NBA playoff updates, odds: L.A. stays alive with hard-fought Game 6 win

🚨 Game 6 final: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105
This series has lived up to the hype, and now it's headed to Game 7
The Nuggets tried to make a push at the end, but the Clippers held on to force what should be a wild Game 7 in Denver on Saturday.
James Harden reversed his recent trend of late-series stinkers with 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Kawhi Leonard finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Harden got it going early by getting to the basket and eventually was able to make three 3-pointers once he got a rhythm.
When your two stars combine for 55 points you're in pretty decent shape, but without the major contributions of L.A.'s support staff the Clippers would be going home.
Norman Powell was fantastic with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Ivica Zubac blocked four shots. Nic Batum stuffed the stat sheet with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
The Nuggets, who were led by Nikola Jokić's 25 points and Jamal Murray's 21, had a real chance to put some serious heat on the Clippers with just over two minutes to play. They had trimmed a 15-point deficit to six in a little over three minutes and had a golden opportunity to cut it to four, which would've pushed their momentum into overdrive. But Russell Westbrook smoked a breakaway layup.
So here we go for Game 7 on Saturday. This has been a fantastic series, and it shouldn't end any other way.