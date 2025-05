Nuggets vs. Clippers score, schedule, NBA playoff updates, odds: L.A. stays alive with hard-fought Game 6 win

The first-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers has lived up to the hype. And after the Clippers pulled out a 111-105 win at home in Game 6 on Thursday night, the series is headed to a decisive Game 7 back in Denver on Saturday.

The first two games went down to the wire with the Nuggets taking Game 1 in overtime and the Clippers pulling out Game 2 in a thriller to send the series back to Los Angeles tied at 1-1. Game 3 was a far more lopsided affair as the Clippers cruised to a 117-83 victory to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 was an absolute classic, with Aaron Gordon's last-second putback dunk giving the Nuggets a 101-99 win to tie the series. The Nuggets took a 3-2 lead after a 131-115 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night before the Clippers responded on Thursday.

Both teams finished with 50-32 records in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, but Denver got the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in this matchup thanks to a tiebreaker.

It was an interesting end to the regular season for the Nuggets, who fired title-winning coach Michael Malone earlier this month with just three games left on the schedule. David Adelman took over as assistant coach, and he'll rely heavily on MVP candidate Nikola Jokić to navigate the 2025 playoffs. This is the Nuggets' seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, and they've made it to the second round in five of the last six seasons.

The Clippers, meanwhile, enter the postseason looking as dangerous as they've been all season. The Clippers went 19-9 after the All-Star break -- the sixth-best record in the league -- and they head into the playoffs with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Leonard played 37 games this season, gradually ramping up his minutes. He scored 33 points and played 47 minutes as the Clippers beat the Warriors in overtime to clinch this playoff spot.

Nuggets vs. Clippers schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102

Game 3: Clippers 117, Nuggets 83

Game 4: Nuggets 101, Clippers 99

Game 5: Nuggets 131, Clippers 115

Game 6: Clippers 111, Nuggets 105 (Series tied, 3-3)

Game 7: Saturday, May 3 | Clippers at Nuggets | 7:30 p.m. ET/TNT

Nuggets vs. Clippers odds

Odds via DraftKings

Series odds: Clippers -112, Nuggets -108

Clippers -112, Nuggets -108 Game 7 odds: Clippers -1, O/U 204.5

