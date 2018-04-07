Nuggets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel
There's plenty on the line as the Nuggets take on the Clippers Saturday afternoon
The last Saturday of the regular season will get started with an afternoon affair between the Denver Nuggets and the Clippers. The Nuggets enter the game with a 44-35 record, which has them in ninth place in the Western Conference. One spot behind them, in 10th place, are the Clippers, who have a record of 42-37.
This is the third and final meeting between the two teams. The Clippers took each of the first two games, both of which were settled by five points or less.
How to watch Nuggets at Clippers
- Date: Saturday, April 7
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: FUBO tv
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
We're getting down to the last few games of the regular season here, and the Clippers are officially on their last life. Not only do they need to win the rest of their games in order to make the postseason, but they'll also need a little help as well. But, the first order of business will be to take care of the visiting Nuggets on Saturday afternoon.
Denver enters the contest on a four-game winning streak, which has pulled it to within just half a game of the eighth-place TImberwolves. A win for the Nuggets would not only draw them even with the Timberwolves, but put them just two games behind the fourth-place Jazz.
It will be interesting to see if the Clippers are able to match the intensity the Nuggets have been playing with lately, or if their crushing loss to the Jazz on Thursday night will have sapped their will to keep up the playoff fight.
