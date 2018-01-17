Nuggets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Clippers try to extend five-game winning streak
How to watch Nuggets at Clippers
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
it may still only be the middle of January, but it's not too early to start thinking about playoff seeding -- especially with how congested things are at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture. The fifth through ninth place teams are all currently separated by just 1 1/2 games.
Two of the teams in that mix -- the eight place Nuggets and the ninth place Clippers -- will meet Wednesday night in Staples Center for what should be a highly entertaining affair.
For one, you have two of the top-10 offensive teams in the league, each of whom play middle of the road defense, so there figures to be plenty of points put up on the board. But also, you have to take into consideration that despite being in ninth place in the West, the Clippers have been one of the best, and most exciting, teams in recent weeks.
Doc Rivers has them rolling, as they enter Wednesday's contest on a five-game winning streak, and winners of eight of their last 10 games. After a really tough stretch due to injuries, they're now fairly healthy, and are playing great basketball.
