Nuggets vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks
The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Clippers
The Denver Nuggets have really had quite the season so far. After missing the postseason altogether this past year, the Nuggets have looked like one of the more complete teams that the NBA has to offer. This is a group that has won four consecutive games and they're doing it without a key member of their backcourt in Gary Harris. During that stretch, Denver has defeated the likes of Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder, who both figure to be two of the top teams in their respective conferences.
The Los Angeles Clippers were on a huge slide prior to their most recent victory over the Dallas Mavericks. In that matchup, reserve guard Lou Williams returned to the court after missing four games with a hamstring injury. The Clippers had been one of the top teams in the Western Conference prior to Williams going down.
This could be a potential first-round matchup depending on how the two teams finish out the regular season.
How to watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- Streaming: fuboTV - (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Clippers -1.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Nuggets: When it comes to the Nuggets, everything seems to revolve around what Nikola Jokic is able to do on a given night. Jokic definitely is a dark horse candidate for the MVP Award and he displayed that in the team's last game against the Dallas Mavericks. The dominant center scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 126-118 win for Denver. Without DeAndre Jordan around anymore, the Clippers may have their hands full trying to slow down Jokic.
Clippers: In the team's most recent win, it was clear just how important Williams is to their success. Despite coming off the bench, Williams is an integral part of the Clippers offensive attack and showed that with a 26-point performance in his first game back from injury. In addition, the team has a host of strong wings in Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris that can do their own fair share of damage. Williams may have to help fill the stat sheet once again if the Clippers want to hang around in this one.
Game prediction, pick
The Nuggets have really taken the league by storm and had a very impressive season thus far. While Williams returning is a huge plus, Denver still wins this one outright.
