Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 31-16; Denver 23-20

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Ball Arena. Denver should still be riding high after a win, while the Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Memphis and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 126-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 dimes, and eight boards.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Center Nikola Jokic was a one-man wrecking crew for Denver, posting a triple-double on 49 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.

The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis is now 31-16 while the Nuggets sit at 23-20. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 10.21 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 7.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver and Memphis both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.