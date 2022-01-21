Who's Playing
Memphis @ Denver
Current Records: Memphis 31-16; Denver 23-20
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are staying on the road Friday to face off against the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Ball Arena. Denver should still be riding high after a win, while the Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.
The contest between Memphis and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 126-114 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who almost dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 14 dimes, and eight boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Denver ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Wednesday with a 130-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Center Nikola Jokic was a one-man wrecking crew for Denver, posting a triple-double on 49 points, 14 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the third consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists. Jokic's points were the most he has had all season.
The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Memphis is now 31-16 while the Nuggets sit at 23-20. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 10.21 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Denver comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 7.3. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver and Memphis both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Nov 03, 2021 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 106
- Nov 01, 2021 - Memphis 106 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 26, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 19, 2021 - Denver 139 vs. Memphis 137
- Mar 12, 2021 - Denver 103 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 28, 2020 - Memphis 104 vs. Denver 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Memphis 110
- Nov 17, 2019 - Denver 131 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 28, 2019 - Denver 95 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 10, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 07, 2018 - Memphis 89 vs. Denver 87
- Mar 17, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Denver 94
- Mar 02, 2018 - Denver 108 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 12, 2018 - Denver 87 vs. Memphis 78
- Nov 24, 2017 - Denver 104 vs. Memphis 92
- Feb 26, 2017 - Memphis 105 vs. Denver 98
- Feb 01, 2017 - Memphis 119 vs. Denver 99
- Nov 08, 2016 - Memphis 108 vs. Denver 107
- Mar 30, 2016 - Denver 109 vs. Memphis 105
- Feb 29, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 21, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 08, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Denver 84