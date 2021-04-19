Who's Playing

Memphis @ Denver

Current Records: Memphis 29-26; Denver 36-20

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Memphis is staying on the road Monday to face off against the Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET April 19 at Ball Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

A well-balanced attack led Memphis over the Milwaukee Bucks every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. The Grizzlies captured a comfortable 128-115 victory. Memphis' shooting guard Grayson Allen was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets made easy work of the Houston Rockets this past Friday and carried off a 128-99 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-49. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 29 points and 16 boards in addition to seven assists.

The Grizzlies are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Memphis is now 29-26 while the Nuggets sit at 36-20. Memphis is 14-14 after wins this season, Denver 22-13.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver and Memphis both have nine wins in their last 18 games.