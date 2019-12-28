Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 21-9 overall and 13-4 at home, while Memphis is 12-20 overall and 6-8 on the road. The Grizzlies are 15-17 against the spread while the Nuggets are 13-15-2. The Nuggets have won the last three head-to-head meetings between these two franchises straight up and covered the spread in two of those three victories. Denver is favored by nine points in the latest Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

On Wednesday, the Nuggets lost to New Orleans by a decisive 112-100 margin. Denver guard Jamal Murray had a tough game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. Nikola Jokic did post his 17th double-double of the season in the loss with 23 points and 10 rebounds. After a slow start to the season, Jokic has now scored at least 15 points in each of his last 11 games.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Memphis in a 110-97 win over Oklahoma City on Thursday. Memphis relied on the efforts of center Jonas Valanciunas, who had 21 points, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 20 points in addition to three blocks. The Grizzlies also got 46 points and 17 of their 26 assists from their bench in the victory. The Grizzlies shot 54.8 percent from the field against and limited the Thunder to 41.3 percent shooting. They've now won six of their last 10 games and are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven contests.

