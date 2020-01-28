Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 22-24 overall and 13-13 at home, while Denver is 32-14 overall and 14-8 on the road. The Nuggets have won six of their last eight games. The Grizzlies have won 10 of their past 15 games. Memphis is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets over-under: 223.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets money line: Memphis -122, Denver -102

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 42 turnovers -- Memphis prevailed over Phoenix 114-109 on Sunday. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Ja Morant, who had 23 points and eight assists in addition to five boards, and shooting guard Dillon Brooks, who had 20 points and five rebounds.

Grayson Allen suffered a hip injury on Friday and his return date is uncertain. The Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 115.8 on average.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat Houston 117-110 on Sunday. Jerami Grant and center Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for Denver as the former had 25 points and the latter dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 12 boards, and 11 assists. It was Jokic's ninth triple-double of the season. Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 15.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in his last four games.

Denver has won the first two meetings between the teams, including a 131-114 decision on Nov. 17. Their last meeting was Dec. 28, and the Nuggets won by nine. The Nuggets come into the game boasting the fourth-fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.

