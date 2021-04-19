The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Denver is 36-20 overall and 19-10 at home, while the Grizzlies are 29-26 overall and 16-10 on the road. The Nuggets won the first meeting of the season on Mar. 12, 103-102.

Denver is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies spread: Nuggets -7.5

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies over-under: 226.5 points

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies money line: Denver -325, Memphis +265



What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets coasted past the Houston Rockets this past Friday in a 128-99 win. Denver had a 69-49 cushion by halftime. Nikola Jokic dropped a double-double on 29 points and 16 boards in addition to seven assists. He has 15 triple-doubles this season, one short of the franchise record. Michael Porter Jr. had 21 points and five rebounds.

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Denver has won 10 of its past 12 games. Monte Morris (hamstring) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies downed the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 128-115. Grayson Allen shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points. Memphis has a two-game lead for the eighth spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies have won three of their past four games.

Jonas Valanciunas (concussion) will not play on Monday. He is averaging 17.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game (third in the NBA). Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is doubtful. Dillon Brooks (thigh), Brandon Clarke (hip), De'Anthony Melton (leg) and Justise Winslow (quadriceps) are questionable.

